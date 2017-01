News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Sarthak Kanjilal

Port Blair, Jan 04: A team of CID unit today seized 35 pouches of tobacco leaf and huge quantity of Rakesh Khaini mark, this morning at Haddo Port from the possession of MD Bakibullah Mondal R/o Bambooflat who arrived from Kolkata at Ship MV Harshawardhana.

Similarly, a team of Dog Squad has seized 300 grams of Zarda and 24 pouches of tobacco kept inside a consignment of imported fish from Air Cargo.