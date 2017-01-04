District Planning Committee meeting held at Mayabunder

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Muralidharan Pillai

Mayabunder, Jan 04: A meeting of District Planning Committee for North & Middle Andaman began today in the conference Hall of Zilla Parishad Lucknow at Mayabunder under the Chairmanship of Member of Parliament, A & N Islands, Principal Secretary (planning, PRI & Finance, DC N&M Andaman, Secretary Agriculture, Director (IP&T, Agriculture & Health Service), AC Rangat & Diglipur, HODs, Block Samiti members of Zilla Parishad N & M Andaman attended the meeting.

Today the HODs of Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, Health Service and MNREGA discussed the subsector of Crop Husbandary, Soil Conservation, Medical and public health, road transport, land reforms, E-governance, Disaster Management and Identity Cards.