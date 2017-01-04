News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















On the joyous occasion of the 350th birth anniversary of Sri Guru Govind Singh Ji, the 10th Sikh Guru, I extend my warm greetings to the people of Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Sri Guru Govind Singh Ji, infused the spirit of both sainthood and soldier in the minds and hearts of his followers to fight oppression in order to restore justice, peace, righteousness (Dharma) and to uplift the downtrodden people in this world. His teachings are very scientific and most suitable for all times.

On this auspicious festival occasion, let all the people of the Islands come together and pray to the Almighty to bless these Islands with peace, progress and prosperity.

Sd/-

Prof. Jagdish Mukhi

Lieutenant Governor

Andaman & Nicobar Islands