Sarthak Kanjilal

Rangat, Jan 04: The Kolkata Police Team has arrested a man from Rangat, Mr Partho Sarkar with the help of the local police unit for kidnapping a minor girl from Barasat, North Paraganas.

According to reports, after the minor girl was reportedly kidnapped from Kolkata, an FIR was registered by Kolkata Police u/s 363/366 (a) IPC. Later a team reached Andaman following some leads. Further investigations are on.