LG to inaugurate 10 day long Island Tourism Festival on Jan 6; variety of events to be held across Isles

Port Blair, Jan 4: The much-awaited ‘Island Tourism Festival’ – 2017 will begin on Jan 6, 2017. The Lt. Governor, A&N Islands, Prof. Jagdish Mukhi will inaugurate the mega event as the Chief guest at 6 pm at ITF Ground on Jan 6. The Member of Parliament, Shri Bishnu Pada Ray and the Chief Secretary, A&N Administration, Shri Anindo Majumdar will be the guests of honour on the occasion. This year, the festival will be held from Jan 6 to Jan 15, 2017.

During the 10-day event, performances by the cultural troupes from mainland (East Zone Cultural Centre, South Zone Cultural Centre, North Central Zone Cultural Centre, Song & Drama Division) will help the Islanders renew their cultural ties with mainland India. The cultural troupes from mainland as well as the Isles will also perform in outer Islands – North & Middle Andaman as well as in Nicobar groups of Islands apart from South Andaman. An International Cultural Group from Khazkhistan will also perform at 6 pm at the ITF Ground on Dec 8, 2017.

A band of artists from mainland will also perform during the festival at North & Middle Andaman and also at Nicobar Group of Islands, besides South Andaman. The programmes in North & Middle Andaman viz. at Rangat will be held on Jan 13, at Mayabunder on Jan 14, Diglipur on Jan 15, 2017. Likewise, the Band group will perform at Hutbay on Jan 9, at Car Nicobar on Jan 8, at Campbell Bay on Jan 6. The Band will also perform at Wimberlygunj on Jan 11 and at Wandoor on Jan 10 apart from at ITF ground on Jan 12, 2017.

As part of the ITF, various competitions such as ‘Healthy baby’ show on Jan 13, ‘Flower show’ on Jan 10, ‘vegetable show’ on Jan 11 and ‘Dog show’ on Jan 12 will be held at ITF ground. The other attractions will be the food courts, fun games, handicrafts, etc.

The festival provides a common platform where one and all irrespective of colour, caste and religion participate with equal dedication and gaiety promoting and strengthening the spirit of brotherhood.