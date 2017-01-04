LG to inaugurate workshop for promotion of IT & ITeS Industries in Isles on Jan 6

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Jan 04: Establishing IT and ITeS industries in A&N Islands is one of the thrust areas of development identified by this UT Administration which will generate employment opportunities. Availability of robust telecom connectivity, internet and business friendly policy are few prerequisite for promoting IT and ITeS enterprises.

The Cabinet Committee chaired by Hon’ble Prime Minister has accorded approval for laying dedicated Submarine Optical Fiber Cable between Chennai Cable Landing Station and Port Blair Cable Landing Station and 5 other Islands. Department of Telecommunication Government of India is anchoring the project and is expected to be completed by December, 2018.

In order to accrue benefit of unlimited internet bandwidth once the submarine OF cable project is completed, A & N Administration has decided to initiate necessary action for creating conducive eco-system for establishing IT and ITeS enterprises in the Isles.

As a prelude, the A & N Administration will organise a day long workshop in association with NASSCOM, CII, FICCI, ANIIDCO and ACCI in Port Blair on Jan 6, 2017. The Lt. Governor, A&N Islands, Prof. Jagdish Mukhi will inaugurate the workshop at 10.30 am in the conference hall of DBRAIT auditorium on Jan 6. President NASSCOM, Senior Officers from Ministry of Telecommunication, Government of India and Ministry of Electronics and IT will also deliver special addresses during the workshop.

Around 16 to 17 firms are likely to send their senior officers to attend the workshop which aims at framing a suitable IT and ITeS Policy and to put in place required infrastructure by obtaining inputs from firms established in mainland. Top management of Pioneers in IT, BPO Industries in mainland have also confirmed their participation in this workshop.

Through this workshop, it is expected to understand the expectation, of IT/ITeS companies to explore new ventures in these Islands which would facilitate policy makers institutionalise business friendlier environment and defining an attractive IT/ITeS policy which will aid-in improving our competitiveness with other cities of the country, that will pave a path to ignite a revolution in IT/ITeS Industry in these Islands.

Many aspiring entrepreneurs and local youths have shown keen interest and already registered for the workshop. All aspiring youths and entrepreneurs who have not registered so far have been requested to avail the opportunity by participating in the workshop and share their views during the discussion forum, a communication said here today.

