PBMC Chairperson expresses Gratitude

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Jan 04: Sh. B. EswarRao, Chairperson, Port Blair Municipal Council, has expressed sincere gratitude for the decision of the LG to revise Octroi on IMFL & Beer.

The issue was pending in the Administration for last more than two years (Since July 2014). The Council is passing through a financial crisis especially after implementation of VIIth Pay Commission to its employee. Now the prompt decision of Hon’ble LG would mitigate the financial crisis to a great extent.

This decision is being considered as a positive step to further strengthen the IIIrd tier of the democracy i.e. Local Self Government in these islands.

Mr. Bishnu Pada Ray, the MP is also making all out efforts for strengthening of the Panchayati Raj Institutions/Local Self Government.

Here it is mentioned that to increase revenue of the Council from other sources, recently many actions have also been initiated like allotment of Spaces/Kiosks/Shops/Restaurants etc through competitive bidding process, Licensing of Hoarding sites through competitive bidding process, Licensing of Parking through competitive bidding process, to increase base of the Property Tax payers by tax reforms by introducing Unit Area System from next financial year, Increase in the monthly rental of already allotted shops/kiosks/spaces, arrangements with a Scheduled bank for on-line collection of various type of charges/taxes/fees and Computerization of major Octroi Collection points etc.