South Andaman’s six missing fishermen reported safe: Miracle at Sea: Missing Fishing Boat Located In Sri Lanka

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Sarthak Kanjilal

Port Blair, Jan 04: Six Fishermen, who were missing since November 26th 2016, have been reportedly located in Sri Lanka.

All fishermen from Manarghat/Wright Myo area South Andaman, Mr. Mohd. Nazir, r/o Mannargahat, Mr. Usman Ali, r/o Mannargahat, Mr. Krishna Nag Mannargahat, Mr. Ravi Ram, r/o Kalatang, Balram, r/o Kalatang and Anand, r/o Write Myo, have been reported safe.

As per reports, these fishermen contacted one of his friend and a close relative Mr Razaq (Gudiya) at Port Blair by Phone and told him that due to a technical snag in their Engine Dinghy their boat drifted and they have now reached Sri Lanka and are safe.

It is learnt that they have asked their family members to ask the support of the Andaman Administration for bringing them back to Port Blair.

Talking to Andaman Sheekha, the Pradhan of Mannarghat Panchayat, Mr O Bashir said that the fishermen contacted their family members by a telephonic call today and he has already informed the matter to the District Commissioner South Andaman and the Director of Fisheries.