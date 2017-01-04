Training on “Recent Advances in Production Technology For Maize” by CIARI Inaugurated

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Rangat, Jan 04: ICAR-Krishi Vigyan Kendra (CIARI), Nimbudera is organizing a three days training programme on “Recent Advances in Production Technology for Maize” for rural youth of N & M Andaman at Rampur from 03.01.2017 to 05.01.2017. The training was inaugurated by Shri Anand Raj, Up Pradhan, Rampur in presence PRI members and others. Shri B.L Meena, Course co-ordinator of the programme discussed in detail about production technology of maize and Dr. Shailesh Kumar, SMS (Fisheries) highlighted the role of KVK for farmers in the district.

The training is being conducted under the guidance and supervision of Dr. S. Dam Roy, Director, CIARI, Port Blair. A total of 28 trainees participated in the training programme.