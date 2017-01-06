45th Foundation Day Of Seva Niketan celebrated with gusto

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Jan06: Seva Niketan today celebrated its 45th Foundation Day Ceremony at Seva Niketan. Shri.B.Iswar Rao, chairperson P.B.M.C. was the chief guest and Padmashree Naresh Chandra Lal, Ambassador A&N Islands Swachh Bharat Mission was the guest of honour who offered floral tributes to Swami Sampurnanand Ji. Secretary, Seva Niketan Seva Niketan felicitated Shri. John M.Lodo (Retd.) Divisional forest officer and Shri. Nirmal Mistry, Ex- Inmates working as A.S.I. Communication, Police Radio (HQ) in this occasion.

The Seva Niketan Inmates presented a colourful cultural Programme and welcome song. Addressing the gathering Shri .B. Iswar Rao, Chairperson P.B.M.C blessed for their bright future. Padmashree Naresh Chander Lal spoke in this regard and expressed his happiness. He also assured for arrangement of a theatre in upcoming days in Seva Niketan. The programme was hosted by Ms. Teca. At first Shri. Mangat Ram Secretary welcomed the chief guest, guest of honour and all members well wishers and readout the Annual Reports and briefed the activities of Seva Niketan. He later presented a book “Eak kavi Andaman ka “Hindi poems to Padmashree Naresh Chander lal on this occasion welcomed the gathering and also proposed the vote of thanks.