Director ICARI awarded by Shanti Prasad Gupta Award

Port Blair, Jan 06: Dr. Sibnarayan Dam Roy, Director, ICAR-Central Island Agricultural Research Institute, Port Blair has been bestowed upon the Fellow of the Prestigious National Academy of Agricultural Sciences (FNAAS), New Delhi with effect from 01st January, 2017. The Fellow is in the section of Fisheries Science; specialization in Fishery Resource Management and Aquaculture. Dr. S. Dam Roy joins the select band of 30 Fellows in the section, since the inception of the NAAS (1990).

In December, 2016, Dr. S. Dam Roy has also been made an Honorary Fellow of the Indian Ecological Society, Ludhiana, and been inducted in the Advisory Board of Indian Ecological Society for his extensive knowledge and expertise on Island Ecosystem.

During the International Conference on Climate Adaptation and Biodiversity: Ecological Sustainability and Resource Management for Livelihood Security held at Port Blair, during 8th to 10th December, 2016; Dr. S. Dam Roy has been awarded the prestigious “Shanti Prasad Gupta Award” by the Society for Community Mobilization for Sustainable Development. Dr. S. Dam Roy has also been bestowed with the Andaman Science Association Ratna Award 2016 for his outstanding contribution for the cause of popularization of science and for providing platform to the Scientists of the Islands by serving the Andaman Science Association for past 25 years in various capacities culminating in serving as the President of the Association since 2012 and contributing to its remarkable revival and revitalization.

The Journal of Andaman Science Association, the only scientific journal of the Island is now rated 3.68 in NAAS accredited Journal.

Recently, Dr. S. Dam Roy has been elected as the Vice President of the Indian Society of Coastal Agricultural Research (ISCAR) functioning from Canning town of West Bengal.