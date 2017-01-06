Mid Session Transfer of Senior Doctors and Nurses triggers row

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Sarthak Kanjilal

Port Blair, Jan 06: Mid Session Transfer of more than 20 Senior Doctors and nearly 16 Senior Nurses has triggered a fresh row in Andamans.

Many believe that the Mid Session transfer of Doctors and Nurses is completely against the policy of Government of India and the Andaman Administration is violating norms.

As per a Social Activist, Mrs Shampa Banerjee already the Govind Ballab Pant Hospital is experiencing shortage of nearly 45 Doctors since a long time and instead of filling up those posts the administration has transferred all the senior Doctors making the islanders depend upon the Junior Doctors.

“In the mid of the session the Doctors are transferred, violating the administration circular No.55-3/2015-pw dated 8th March 2016 and also violating A & N Gazette notification No. 170 dated the 5th December 2014, which clearly mention that parents of children who are studying in class Xllth should be retained at same place for one year” said Shampa Banerjee.

She further said that many freshly appointed doctors are continuing their job in South Andaman Zone since 2012, they never served in remote islands, some of them are bachelor within the age group of 25 – 26.

“Why don’t these doctors be adjusted for one year otherwise?” questioned Shampa Banerjee.

Talking to Andaman Sheekha, the In-charge, Aam Aadmi Party in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Mr Sanjay Meshack said that Mid Session transfer of Doctors and Nurses is illegal and will affect the education of the children of the Doctors and Nurses who has been transferred.

“Such Mid Session Transfer by the administration is a matter of investigation,” said Mr Sanjay Meshack.

Andaman Sheekha tried to contact the Director of Health Service but because of DPC meeting of North and Middle Andaman, she could not be reached for a comment.