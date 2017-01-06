PBMC to go cashless from Monday

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port lair, Jan 06 : B. Eswar Rao, the Chairperson, Port Blair Municipal Council has informed that the Port Blair Municipal Council will go cashless from Monday i.e from 09.01.2017. Shri Anindo Mazumdar, Chief Secretary, A&N Administration will inaugurate the facility of cashless transactions at PBMC Head Quarter in the morning of 09.01.2017 at 10.00 AM.

It is learnt that the PBMC has completed all required preparation to go cashless. POS machines have been installed at PBMC Head Quarter, Octroi collection points at Haddo Wharf, Air Cargo and at TCI. The Council, in association with AXIS Bank, is in the process of on-line payment facility also within this month itself. For the convenience of general public, for the time being cash-payment for transactions upto Rs. 2000/- will be allowed but in due-course, the PBMC will stop accepting all cash payments.

The PBMC seems to be first Municipal of the Country going cashless. The Port Blair Council is making best of its efforts to provide world class civic amenities to citizens of the city. Further under the guidance of Lt. Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi and th Member of Parliament Shri Bishnu Pada Ray the PBMC has taken many initiatives for transparent functioning and increase in the revenue of the Council such as allotment of Spaces/ Kiosks/ Shops/ Restaurants etc. through competitive bidding process; Licensing of Hoarding sites through competitive bidding process; Licensing of Parking through competitive bidding process; To increase base of the Property Tax Payers by tax reforms by introducing Unit Area System from next financial year ;Increase in the monthly rental of already allotted shops/kiosks/spaces and Computerization of major Octroi Collection points.