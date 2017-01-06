Power Break

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Jan 06: It is brought to the notice of the electricity consumers and general public that power supply will remain suspended at the following area on 07.01.2017 from 0800 Hrs. to 1100 Hrs. due to maintenance of Garacharama Sub Station. The areas affected are Bhatu Basti area complete, Laxmi Motor Area, Pathergudda, Setlite Colony, New Pahargaon, Agency House, Garacharama complete & 5 MW Solar Power Plant area. The inconvenience caused is regretted.