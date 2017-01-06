Rainfall & Fishermen Warning

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Jan 06: Heavy rain (07-11 cm) likely to occur at Isolated places over Nicobar Islands. Heavy to very heavy rain (07- 20 cm) likely to occur at isolated places over Nicobar Islands. Heavy rain (07- 11 cm) very likely to occur at isolated places over Andaman Islands. Under the influence of low pressure area over South Andaman sea and adjoining Tenasserim coasts, strong Northeasterly wind speed between 25 and 35 kmph gusting to 45 kmph and generally rough seas likely along and off A & N coasts. Fishermen are advised to be cautious while venturing into the sea. The general public is advised to take precautionary measures and in case of any emergency contact in the following phone numbers of State Control Room, District Control Room and Emergency Operation Centres. State Control Room: 03192- 238880 (Tele-Fax), 1077(Helpline), District Control Room: 03192-238881, EOC (Campbell Bay): 03193-264020, EOC (Kamorta): 03193-263222, EOC (N&M): 03192-262960, EOC (Hut Bay): 03192-284014, EOC (Car Nicobar): 03193-265241, EOC (Havelock): 03192-282030, EOC (Ferrargunj): 03192-266527.