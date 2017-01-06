Speedy Car jumps off the road; one suffers minor injuries

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Sarthak Kanjilal

Port Blair, Jan 06: A speeding car went off the road this afternoon opposite to Nirmala Senior Secondary School.

As per sources, the car was going towards Dilanipur at a very high speed and the driver of the car couldn’t negotiate with the turning just opposite to the Nirmala Senior Secondary School following which the car went off the road into the Veranda of a House.

It is learnt that the Car Driver suffered minor injuries in the accident.

According to sources, Traffic Police Unit has fined Rs 1000 for rash driving in this case.