ANC evacuates Critical Patient from Car Nicobar

Port Blair, Jan 08: On 07 Jan 17, Andaman and Nicobar Command received a request from the Directorate of Health Services Port Blair, for Medical Evacuation of Shree Eliza aged 31 yrs, from Car Nicobar. Shree Eliza belongs to Nicobarese tribe and is a resident of Tapoiming village in Car Nicobar. He was suffering from Blunt Trauma to the abdomen and needed immediate surgical intervention. The Andaman and Nicobar Command was requested to facilitate his admission to GB Pant Hospital at Port Blair at the earliest, to save his life.

Immediately, a Dornier Aircraft was launched by 37 Wing at Car Nicobar Air Force Station. The aircraft took off at 07:49PM and landed at Port Blair at about 08:40PM. The patient was in critical condition and two attendants were also taken on board. On arrival, Shree Eliza was shifted to GB Pant hospital for further treatment.