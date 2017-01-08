Andaman Fishermen stranded at Sri Lanka, to reach Puducherry tomorrow

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Sarthak Kanjilal

Port Blair, Jan 08: Six fishermen, who went missing since 26th November, 2016 and were later located safe at Sri Lanka on 4th January will be reaching at Karaikal Port of Puducherry tomorrow evening by 03:00pm.

As per reports, all six fishermen from Manarghat/ Wright Myo area South Andaman, Mr. Mohd. Nazir, r/o Mannargahat, Mr. Usman Ali, r/o Mannargahat, Mr. Krishna Nag Mannargahat, Mr. Ravi Ram, r/o Kalatang, Balram, r/o Kalatang and Anand, r/o Write Myo will be brought upto International Maritime Boundary Line by Sri Lankan Navy Ships and from where all the fishermen with their boat will be brought to Karaikal, Puducherry by Indian Coast Guard vessel.

Talking to Andaman Sheekha, the Assistant Director of Fisheries, Mr Abdul Salam said that two staffs of Fisheries Department Mr C Hamza, Assistant Fisheries Development Officer and Mr Bashir, Assistant Fisheries Guard will be reaching Puducherry for the identification of the Fishermen.

Further talking to Andaman Sheekha, the Pradhan of Manarghat Panchayat, Mr O Bashir appreciated the efforts of the Deputy Commissioner South Andaman and Fisheries Department for putting so much of efforts for bringing these fishermen back.

He said that he is sending some clothes and Rs 1000 cash for each fisherman via the officers who are going tomorrow to identify them.

“I am also taking the help of some villagers and social media to arrange some more money for them so that they can reach Port Blair safely,” Mr O Bashir said.

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan navy claimed in its official website that on 5th Jan, Thursday they saved these six fishermen from the Andaman, who were stranded in the sea for nearly 40 days.

According to Sri Lankan Navy the fast attack craft, P4445 of the 4th fast attack flotilla of the eastern naval command of the island nation, had spotted the boat at Poduwakattu sea area on Thursday. According to Sri Lankan navy website, the fishermen had sailed from Andaman Islands and were stranded mid-sea after suffering an engine failure.

Upon rescue, the fishermen were brought to Sri Lankan Naval Base at Walagamba. The navy personnel repaired the engine and the crew was provided with food and water. “Once the repair work is completed, the fishing boat will be provided with fuel and escorted back to the international maritime boundary line,” the website said.