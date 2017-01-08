Bus hits bike; Two injured

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















DJ Venkatesh

Diglipur, Jan 08: A speedy bus Geetanjali, which was coming from Aerial Bay area of Diglipur bazaar at 9.15 pm yesterday hit a bike near ANIIDCO petrol pump.

It has been learnt that the bike rider Mr. Timoti and his daughter suffered minor injuries, who were rushed to CHC Diglipur.

PS Diglipur Police Unit has registered a case in this regard and investigating the matter. Meanwhile the night bus passengers were transported to Port Blair through spare bus by the Geetanjali. Further investigations are on.