Five Students of Islands selected for Nobel Prize Series-India 2017

DJ Venkatesh

Port Blair, Jan 08: For the first time, five students of Andaman & Nicobar Islands have been selected for Nobel Prize Series-India 2017.

According to reports, all the five students are invited to attend the symposium and exhibition, to be held in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on 9th and 10th January 2017.

Mr Chanchal Singha Roy, GTT(Sc.) attached to Govt.Sr.Sec.School, Diglipur and Dr.(Mrs.) Lalitha Rao, GTT (SC.) attached to Govt.Sr.Sec.School, Campbell Bay, have been deputed to escort the students to Ahmedabad.