Hut gutted at Rangachang

Sarthak Kanjilal

Port Blair, Jan 08: A hut situated at Rangachang 2 near Rose Valley Resort gutted yesterday evening at around 06:00 pm.

As per reports, the Garacharma Fire Brigade Unit received a call at around 06:10 pm and within no time a team of Fire Brigade reached the spot and controlled the fire within 10 minutes but being a hut it was completely gutted, by the time the fire was controlled.

According to Sources, the reason behind the fire is not yet known. As per details there is no Electric Meter or Electric Supply in the house. The hut was not even having kitchen it was informed. However it is learnt that the Tylerabad Police Unit is now investigating the matter to find out the reason behind the fire.