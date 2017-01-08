KVK conducted Field Day for Practicing Farmers and unemployed rural youth

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Billyground, Jan 08: ICAR-Krishi Vigyan Kendra, CIARI, North & Middle Andaman organised three field day on “Azolla cultivation”, “Low cost balanced feed for backyard poultry” on 6th January 2017 and “Production of fish fingerlings in cement tank on 7th January 2017 at the office of ICAR-KVK, Nimbudera and Farmers field at Harinagar. These programmes were conducted to provide first hand information on the innovative technologies to local farmers. The programme on “Azolla cultivation” was inaugurated by Smt. Sebastian Lakra, Pradhan, Basantipur in the presence of Smt. Beena Rao, Sarpanch, Basatipur, PRI-members and experts from KVK, N & M Andaman. Smt. Sebastian Lakra motivated the farmers for adoption of improved animal husbandry practices. Dr. Pooja Kapoor, SMS (Home Science) highlighted the importance of low cost feed in livestock ration and informed the farmers that Azolla is a cost effective protein and phytonutrient for livestock farming. Dr. Shardul vikram lal, SMS (Animal Science) explained the method of Azolla cultivation and nutritive value of Azolla for improving both the quality and quantity of milk. Uses of Azolla as manure and econiomics of Azolla cultivation were discussed by Shri. Debabrata Basantia, SMS (Horticulture) and Er. Manoj Kumar, SMS (Agriculture Engineering) respectively. Shri. Tanmai Paul, Farm Manager, KVK conducted a demonstration to the farmers at the Azolla plot.

Another programme on “Low cost balanced feed for backyard poultry” was inaugurated by Shri. Ratnam, Branch Manager, A & N Cooperative Bank in the presence of Smt. Puspha, Senior Manager, WDC, N & M Andaman, PRI-member and KVK expert, N & M Andaman. Shri. Ratnam urged the farmers to use proven technologies for assured returns and spoke about different schemes launched by Government of India for the growth of livestock sector. Smt. Pushpa motivated the farming community to use their hard earned money judiciously to reap more benefits. On the occasion, Dr. Pooja Kapoor highlighted the importance of “Low cost balanced feed for backyard poultry”. Dr. Shardul Vikram lal discussed in detail about the formulation of low cost balanced feed for backyard poultry and demonstrated the method for preparation of low cost balanced feed for poultry. Some of the progressive farmers also shared their experiences of Azolla cultivation and feeding value of low cost balanced feed to backyard poultry.

In a field day organised on 07-01-2017 at KVK, farm where progressive farmers and unemployed rural youth were educated about production of fish fingerlings in cemented tanks. During the programme fish fingerlings were harvested from cement tank and health status and growth of fish seed was demonstrated to farmers. Dr. Shailesh Kumar discussed about advantages of fish seed production in cemented tanks and informed the farmers about feed and feeding methods for fish fry. Shri B. L. Meena and Shri Tanmay Paul clarified doubts of farmers on locally available feed ingredients for making balanced fish feed with minimum cost. A total of about 59 farmers, farmwomen and unemployed rural youth were benefitted from these programmes. Programmes were conducted under the supervision and guidance of Dr. Shailesh Kumar, Senior scientist and Head (i/c), KVK and Dr. S. Dam Roy, Director, CIARI.