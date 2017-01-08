Lady Missing from Anarkali Basti

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Sarthak Kanjilal

Port Blair, Jan 08: A lady namely Seema Bucchi W/o Eshwar Rao is missing since this Wednesday from her house situated at Anarkali Basti, Port Blair. As per reports, the lady is of about 25-26 years old and dark in colour.

A missing complaint was registered at the Chatham Police Station by the Husband and also by the Ward Councillor of the area Mr Ramzan Ali.

Talking to Andaman Sheekha, Mr Ramzan Ali, Ward Councillor of the area, said that he with the local youths of his area has looked for the lady in all possible places, which yielded no results.

Mr Ramzan Ali requested all the islanders to contact him in 9933220181 if they find any lead about the lady.