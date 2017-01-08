Naresh Chandra Lal visits Jirkatang and Baratang

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Jan 08: The Brand Ambassador of Swachh Bharat Mission, Mr. Naresh Chandra Lal (Padma Shree Awardee) on 6th Jan visited Jirkatang No.02 and Baratang Island, where he interacted with the tourists and the local ATR commuters alongwith the Mr. Alagar Swamy, Zilla Parishad Member of Baratang and Mr. Roy George, Pradhan, Baratang.

During his visit he noticed that tea stall owners and tourists maintain cleanliness in the area and police unit of Jirkatang out post also conducts cleanliness drive on every Monday.

Also it was observed that the public urinals constructed are not sufficient as due to heavy flow of tourists and local commuters many of them were seen using open area instead of the urinal.

During the visit he also inspected the Mariamman temple area, where lot of waste bottles, plastic wrappers etc were found, which were not disposed properly due to lack of dust bins.

He also noticed people throwing garbage from vehicles while passing through ATR. Mr. Lal proposed that small dustbins must be kept by every bus travelling in ATR to prevent this.