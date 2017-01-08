Rangat Police Station seizes huge quantity of Banned Tobacco Products

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Banned Tobacco Products

Sarthak Kanjilal

Rangat, Jan 08: The Rangat Police Station has seized huge quantity of Banned Tobacco Products from the house of Milan Kumar Roy S/o late Atinda Roy R/o Bakultala at 10:00 am yesterday.

As per sources, 20 grams of Tobacco leaf, 40 Shivdatta tins each 50grams, 6 numbers Surair Tin each 50grams, numerous packets of Gopal Pan Masala has been seized by the team of Rangat Police Station.

Following a tip off, Police Constable PK Abdul Arif, PC Pabitro, PC Rajni and PC Gyaneshwar under the overall supervision of SHO Rangat conducted the raid.