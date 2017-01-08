Swachhta initiative of Port Blair Municipal Council in the Tourism sector

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Jan 08: Considering the huge inflow of tourists from various parts of the world, the Port Blair Municipal Council today organised a demonstration-cum-awareness programme amongst the tour operators as a part of creating awareness under Swachh Bharat Mission ( Urban).

The members of Andaman Association of Tour Operators led by its President attended the programme.

The objective of the programme was to educate and enable the tourists visiting these Islands as Port Blair is the gateway to the Islands.

The participants were impressed upon the need of in-situ collection of wastes generated during their travel in Cabs and tourist boats and its disposal in waste bins located at various parts of the city.

In order to achieve the objective, the Council devised a portable bag for collection of waste inside the vehicle itself so that the waste is not thrown outside the vehicle during the journey.

The bag could be fastened across the headrest of the front seat of the vehicle which could be used for collection of waste generated and is easily detachable for emptying the waste in bins.

Shri.Yashpal Garg, Secretary, Port Blair Municipal Council handed over a set of bags to ShriM.Vinod, President,Andaman Association of Tour Operators. The association was requested to encourage and popularise the use of waste collection bags in all tourist vehicles which agreed to equip all tourist vehicles with such bags.

Besides, a set of pre-recorded Compact Discs containing audio clips to be played in the tourist vehicles was also handed over to the association. The audio clips contain greetings from the Council and an appeal to the arriving tourists to keep the city clean. The audio clips shall be played by the association in all the tourist vehicles at the start of the journey from the airport as well as at intermittent intervals.

The demonstration-cum-awareness camp was conducted by the Swachhta Awareness Team of the Port Blair Municipal Council led by Senior Sanitary Inspector Shri Vijay Kumar.