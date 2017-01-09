Annual Training Camp for NCC Cadets from 9th Jan

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Jan 09: 1(A&N) INDEP INF COY NCC, Port Blair is conducting a 10 days Annual Training Camp at Govt Sr Sec School Bathubasti for NCC cadets of A&N Islands from 09 Jan to 18 Jan 2017. Approx 325 cadets from various islands alongwith respective ANO’s will be participating in the camp.

During the camp the cadets will be given a brief exposure to the schedule of the armed forces in field. The cadets will be trained to handle life situations independently.

The NCC Motto “Unity and Discipline” will be the main focus during the camp. Cadets will also be encouraged to maintain the area of the camp on lines of “Swachh Bharat”.

The cadets will be taken to the local markets under the guidance of the Instructors to promote “Cashless Transaction” among the shopkeepers and locals. The cadets will also be promoting & educating local children on the occasion of the “Youth Day” on 12 Jan 2017, emphasizing the advantage of “Swachh Bharat, Digital/Cashless Transactions”.