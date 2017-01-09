“Band of Artist” performs at Car Nicobar and Nancowry

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Jan 09: As a part of Islands Tourism Festival 2017 “Band of Artist” from mainland consisting of Mr. Abhishek Sinha Choudhury of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2007 finalist, M. Tista Banerjee-trained classical singer and participants of six realty shows including Sa Re Ga Ma Pa performed at Nancowry on 07.01.2017 and Car Nicobar on 08.01.2017. Large number of people gathered to witness the show organized by the department of Tourism, Andaman and Nicobar Administration.