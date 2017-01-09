Chief Secretary inaugurates Cashless Transaction in PBMC

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Jan 09: The Chief Secretary of Andaman and Nicobar Administration, Mr. Anindo Majumdar today inaugurated the Cashless transactions in Port Blair Municipal Council Headquarter through debit card swiping for making payment of water charges through POS Machines installed in PBMC Main Office, two consumers paid their dues of water charges in the presence of Chief Secretary.

In this regard, Mr. B.Eswar Rao, Chairperson PBMC briefed Chief Secretary that simultaneously the same cashless transactions has been started at Naka Offices/revenue collection points at Haddo Wharf, Airport Cargo, TCI by using the Plastic Cards, Demand Draft, and cheques for payment of all type of Municipal dues like Octroi, Market Rent, and Property tax etc.

Further Chairperson explained that arrangements have been made with AXIS BANK for further installation of Self Service KIOS at PBMC Headquarter and also reiterated that very soon PBMC in association with AXIS BANK will start the online services for payment of Municipal dues for the citizens of Port Blair Municipal Area through internet banking, debit card credit card payments, so that citizens can pay their dues from their home directly.

The main aim of the PBMC is to make citizens pay all the Municipal dues in a hassle free manner and also encourage the society towards cashless transactions.

Chief Secretary praised the efforts of the Municipal Council in going cashless. He also mentioned that tourist visiting Port Blair have appreciated cleanliness in the city. Chief Secretary asked the PBMC to develop some parks and increase its activities in newly extended wards.

The problems of Cattle menace in Bathu Basti and Garacharma need more attention.

The PBMC has already initiated sincere efforts to bring fair and transparent system in allotment of Food Courts, Parking, allotment of Hoardings and Shops, so that the unemployed youths can participate and start a new business to make the society a self-reliant.

These efforts will also bring up further employment generation opportunities to the unemployed youths in the Port Blair City.