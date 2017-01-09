Golden Jubilee Cup concludes: 15 Assam beats United Sporting Club in the Nail Biting Tie Breaker Penalty Shootout

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Jan 09: The Andaman and Nicobar State Coop Bank Organised Golden Jubilee Cup which was concluded on 08.01.2017 with the final match between 15 Assam Vs United Sporting Club at mini stadium Wimberlygunj by the Chief Guest Dr. Shashi Tharoor, Member of Parliament and Former-Union Minister in presence of Shri. Bhagat Singh, Chairman, A & N State Coop. Bank and Shri. Mohd. Rehan Raza, Director (Sports), Andaman & Nicobar Admn. The programme was also attended by, Shri. Kuldeep Rai Sharma, Vice Chairman, A & N State Coop. Bank, Board of Directors of the Bank, Miss. Mariam Bibi, Zilla Parishad Member, Shri. Mohd. Jadwet, Ex-President, Andaman Chamber of Commerce & Industries, PRI Members, Govt. officials, Representatives of various Coop. Institution, SHG members, Veteran football players’ villagers and large gathering of football lovers.

Shri. Bhagat Singh, Chairman interacted with the players and kicked off the final game of the tournament. He further informed all the players to make fair play game in the true spirit of sportsmanship.

Shri. Kuldeep Rai Sharma, Vice Chairman of the bank has welcomed all the gathering and thanked one and all for their tired less support for the Cooperative Bank Golden Jubilee Cup. He has especially thanked the people of Wimberlygunj for their indispensable role and efforts for making the tournament a grand success. He further thanked Dr. Shashi Tharoor for taking his essential time from his busy schedule and attending the function as a Chief Guest. He also thanked all the 52 teams for their support during the tournament.

Further, Shri. Ravinder Rao, Managing Director, A & N State Coop. Bank thanked the Chief Guest Dr. Shashi Tharoor on behalf of Board of Directors and Staff of A & N State Coop. Bank Ltd. along with the local villagers for accepting the invitation and attending the closing ceremony of the Cooperative Bank Golden Jubilee Cup Football Tournament. He further urged public and youths of the area to avail all the modern facilities of the Bank.

The Chief Guest Dr. Shashi Tharoor in his key note address informed that he is very happy to get a chance for watching the final football match of the Golden Jubilee Cooperative Bank Cup, which is of at par with National level Football match and this is my first visit to Andaman Islands. He is overwhelmed by the presence of sprawling mass across the stadium and has also wholeheartedly welcomes the gesture of love and affection received at Andaman’s. He lauded the efforts of the A & N State Coop. Bank in rendering its services for the remotest corners of these Islands with over 50 years of committed service and congratulated them for doing the business more and more in these Islands. He further appealed to the general public and football lovers to enjoy the spirit of the game.

In the final match, 15 Assam regiment defeated United Sporting Club by 4 -3 in the tie breaker penalty.

The Chief Guest Dr Shashi Tharoor presented a cheque of Rs. 1.00 Lakh along with Winner trophy, individual trophies, medals and Certificate to the Winning team – 15 Assam Regiment.

Later, Shri. Bhagat Singh, Chairman of the Bank presented a cheque of Rs. 50,000/- along with Runner trophy, individual trophies, medals and Certificate to the Runner team – United Sporting Club. The Match officials were also honoured with an individual medal by the

dignitaries.

Besides above, the prizes were distributed as Shri. Hari Narayan Arora, Sr. Citizen has presented the Golden Boot Highest scorer Award to Shri. Vaithilingam of Rising Youth Club A team with a cash award of Rs. 5000/-, Shri. Mohd Rehan Raza, Director Sports has presented the Best Veteran Player Award to Shri. Dhayanand of team TMC Shoal Bay with a cash award of Rs. 5000/-, Col. Shashindra Joshi, Commanding Officer, 15 Assam has presented the Best Goal Keeper Award to Shri. Naseerudin of Eliz Sporting Club with a cash award of Rs. 5000/-, Shri. John Wilson, Veteran Player has presented the Young Promising Player award to Master K Micah (16 years) of United Sporting Club with a cash award of Rs. 5000/-, Shri. Mohd Jadwet, Ex- President, ACCI has conferred the Best Defender Award to Mr. Rocky Singh of team 15 Assam with a cash award of Rs. 5000/-, Ms. Mariyam Bibi, Ex-Adhyaksha, ZP (SA) & Zilla Parishad Member has presented the Outstanding Player of the tournament award to Shri. Ravindra of United Sporting Club with a cash award of Rs. 5000/-.

At the end, The Chairman Shri. Bhagat Singh presented momento to the Chief Guest Dr. Shashi Tharoor and Shri. Mohd. Rehan Raza, Director Sports.