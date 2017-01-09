PCC to hold protest in front of DC office against Demonetization

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Sarthak Kanjilal

Port Blair, Jan 09: The Pradesh Congress Committee, Andaman & Nicobar Islands will hold a protest on 17th January and ‘Thaali Bajao Protest’ by the Mahila Congress on 19th January in front of the District Commissioner Office, South Andaman against the step of demonetization taken by the Modi Government.

Addressing a Press Conference at the Congress Office, Light House today, the Chief Spokesperson of PCC, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Mr K Ganeshan said that ‘Demonetisation’ is a surgical strike on India’s poor, farmers, labour, shopkeepers, small businesses, middle class and the entire unorganized sector. By wiping away 86% of currency in circulation on 8th November, 2016 ; Shri. Narendra Modi has hit at 99% of honest hardworking Indians, while presumably targeting 1% black money hoarderers. India’s ‘wheel of development’ has come to a standstill plunging the entire country in a state of ‘economic anarchy’.

He said that Demonetisation has turned out to be the biggest scam of Independent India, Kolkata Unit of BJP was caught depositing Rs.500/Rs.1000 notes running into Rs.3 crore on the day of demonetization in A/C No.554510034. Despite repeated demands; BJP and RSS have not made public details of money deposited between 1st March, 2016 and 8th November, 2016 in its bank accounts across the country.

Mr Ganeshan said that in the run-up to decision of demonetization, BJP and RSS purchased properties running into hundreds of crores across the country. Congress has released details of 8 properties valuing Rs.3.41 crore in Bihar and 18 properties in Odisha. Actual market value of these properties is much higher. Despite this, Mr Narendra Modi and Mr Amit Shah have refused to make public the details of properties purchased by BJP/RSS in last one year. “Does it not prove that BJP had advance knowledge of the decision of demonetization and was converting its black money into assets immediately before demonetization?” Mr Ganeshan questioned.

Adding to this Mr K Ganeshan said that in September, 2016; bank deposits in schedule banks saw as additional increase of Rs.5,88,600 crore. Out of this, fixed deposits made between 1st September to 15th September, 2016 alone were over Rs. 3 lakh crore. Does it not prove advance knowledge of the decision of demonetization and conversion of money? Modi government has been unable to explain it nor has made public names of everyone, who had deposited Rs.25 lakh or more.

Shockingly and just before demonetization on 08-09-2016, cash of Rs.3 crore was seized from a Maruti Swift Car bearing Regn. No. HR-26AR-9662 at Indira Puram, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The two occupants of the car, Sidharth Shukla and Anoop Aggarwal claimed that the money belonged to them and they were taking it to Lucknow. Ghaziabad City BJP President, Ashok Monga reached the Police Station and certified on a letter pad that the money was being ‘sent by BJP Central Office to BJP State Office in Lucknow’. Will Modiji and Amit Shah answer the source as also the reason for transferring the money in stashes of cash just before demonetization instead of digital transfer, which they are promoting?

50 days of demonetization have seen tragic deaths of over 115 innocent individuals. PM Modi should unconditionally apologize and pay compensation to these families. Modi Governmment and RBI (now termed as ‘Reverse Bank of India’) have changed the rules 126 times in 50 days. Confusion confounds them completely.

Mr Tamil Selvam, Spokesperson, PCC, A&N Islands said that Congress Party in the islands is criticizing the move of the Modi Government since it was implemented and will continue the same as many people is still suffering due to the unplanned move of the Modi Governement.