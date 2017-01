News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Sarthak Kanjilal

Port Blair, Jan 09: A Senior Accountant of Pay and Accounts Department posted at the Directorate of Health Services, Mr Thiru Kumar today committed suicide at his house situated at Babu Lane this afternoon.

Sources said that reason behind the suicide is said to be some departmental issues related to corruption. It is also learnt that the Senior Accountant has left a suicide note.