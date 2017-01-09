South Andaman Police cracks blind burglary case

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Jan 09: South Andaman Police has cracked and solved a blind burglary case which had occurred at Dignabad and arrested 02 persons namely S. Jagdish Rao, R/o Pathargudda and Shankar, R/o Mannarghat and recovered more than 75 thousand rupees and jewellery worth Rs 4 Lakh.

On 30-12-2016, Shri Yashvi Parekh, r/o 21/48 Atlanta Point lodged a complaint regarding burglary in his house and told that gold ornaments and cash had been stolen. On the basis of the above complaint, a case was registered at PS Aberdeen vide FIR No. 693/2016 dt.30-12-2016 u/s 454/380 IPC.

Upon this the special team of PS Aberdeen consisting of HC Vijay Shanker, HC V. Hentho, HC R. Radha Krishnan PC Ashok Kumar M, PC Abdul Rasheed, PC P. K. Mondal and PC Biswajit Baroi put concerted efforts to crack the case. Secret informers were also deployed to get information about the culprits. On getting information about the criminals, the team succeeded in cracking the case and apprehended the above mentioned accused and recovered gold ornaments of worth about Rs 4 lakhs and cash Rs. 78,000/- (Seventy eight thousand) from their possession.

The special team worked extremely hard for cracking case and showed their devotion to their duties. The entire operation took place under the direction of Inspr. Mahesh Yadav, SHO PS Aberdeen and overall supervision of SDPO(SA) Shri Nishant Gupta. The public is requested to share information with Police so that anti-social elements are brought to justice and any information may be passed on to 03192-232100, 03192-232400 and 9434288763.