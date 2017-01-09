Writers International Network (Canada) felicitates Shashi Tharoor & Writers, Journalists of Andamans

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Sheekha Bureau

Port Blair, Jan 09: The Writers International Network (Canada) today felicitated the renowned writer and former UN under Secretary General, Mr. Shashi Tharoor as well as Journalists, writers and prominent persons of these Islands.

In a grand function organized this evening at TSG Grand Hotel the Member of Parliament of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Mr. Bishnu Pada Ray, as a Chief Guest of the function felicitated Mr. Shashi Tharoor, who is currently serving as Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala since 2009.

During the function on behalf of Writers International Network (Canada) Mr. Ray also felicitated Mr. Zubair Ahemed, Editor, Light of Andaman, Mr. Denis Giles, Editor, Andaman Chronicle, Mr. K Ganeshan, Chief Editor, Andaman Express and Mr. Sanjib Kumar Roy, Editor Andaman Sheekha in the field of Journalism.

Other than this prominent writers and citizens of these islands Ms. Roshan Ara Dilbar, Mrs. Caroline Mathew, Mohd. Mustafa, Mr. Bhagat Singh, Mr. Yusuf Jadwet, Mr. G Bhasker, Ms. Pritam Kumari Nanda, were also honoured during the programme.

Addressing the gathering Mr. Shashi Tharoor congratulated WIN for conducting such programme.

“One of the joys of the being recognized like this is that Writing is fundamentally very solitary profession.

You might be able to help them gain a vital following for the writers elsewhere in the world by honoring them. Let me again congratulate the writers again because for them it a moment which perhaps do not come often.Every bit of recognition is valuable,” said Mr. Shashi Tharoor in his address.

Mr. Bishnu Pada Ray the Member of Parliament of A & N Islands also lauded WIN and especially Mr. Jadwet for organizing such event to honour local writers and journalist.

The programme was single-handedly handled and coordinated by Mr. Ebrahim Jadwet, who is one of the board members of Writers International Network (Canada).

During the programme video message of Mr. Ashok Bhargava, the President of Writers International Network Canada Society was also shown, who could not reach Port Blair from Canada for some health reasons.

“Our main objectives are to support, nourish and recognize writers from all over the world. We have done this recognition programme in Canada, Italy, Turky, Ghana and now this is the first time we are coming to India, in A & N Islands,” Mr. Ashok Bhargava said in his video message.