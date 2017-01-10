Awareness program on Drug abuse and Alcoholism held

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Rangat, Jan 10: North & Middle Andaman District Administration today organized a mass awareness program related to Drug abuse, alcoholism and domestic violence at Billyground in co-operation with PRI’s members of Hariangar Gram panchayat. In this connection 120 scout and guides from different Govt. School i.e. from Panchwati to Basantipur participated in the program and near about 200 villagers (men, women and children), alongwith PRI’s witnessed the program.

On the occasion Shri Natrajan, in-charge scout and guide briefed the aims and objectives of the program. Dr. Monika Priya Darshani, IAS, Assistant Commissioner, Rangat welcomed the gathering and highlighted the various issues which arise for abuse of drugs & alcoholism.

She stated that the main reason for domestic violation is because of abuse of drugs and alcoholism. Youths are now gradually indulging in such prey of drug abuse and alcoholism, which is very are surrounded with insidious influences that seem to encourage or condone substance abuse, Movies, television, the actions of older children, sports figures, movies stars and musicians – everywhere, there seem to be people who can use drugs and still be successful which are a serious threat for family, society as well as for the nation, she said. Later she urged all sections of people to come forward and play their respective positive role to make tranquility in the family and society for making Island proud. Besides these, Shri Arava Gopi Krishnan,IAS, DC, North & Middle Andaman also addressed the gathering highlighting that in north & Middle Andaman region has vehemently affected with alcoholism. He mentioned that in the year 2016 near about 25 crores of alcohol has been consumed in North & Middle Andaman (means 25lakhs ltrs Alcohol). The rate of consumption of alcohol in A & N islands is far high than any states of India he said. He urged all people of the district to ply positive role to make islands free from drug abuse, alcoholism and domestic violence.

Speaking on the occasion Shri Uttam Mondal, Pradhan Harinagar, Jayanta Nag, Pradhan, swadeshnagar urged before the administration to make this Island not only tobacco free zone but also liquor free Zone. All of them praised the steps of LG, Andaman & Nicobar Islands. They expressed their contentment to Assistant Commissioner, Rangat and DC North & Middle Andaman for organizing such imperative awareness camp at Billyground.

CDPO, Rangat has also highlighted on the various aspect of domestic violence and urged the women to stand up against any domestic violence and play positive role to stop the drugs abuse and alcoholism making this program a grand success, Smti. Ripta Rani Mondal, president of a NGO, Voice of Compassion to India was also present on the occasion with its large numbers of members.

Besides these, students of Govt. Senior Secondary School and M/S Billyground staged very attractive Nukkad Natak and colourful cultural program in-connection the drugs abuse, alcoholism and domestic Violation.