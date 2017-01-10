BSNL ensures 3G connectivity and Enhanced Services at Mannarghat

Andaman Sheekha

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::
Port Blair, Jan 11: The Officers of BSNL, A & N Islands Circle Shri. Narayan Rao, Divisional Engineer Phones, BSNL Port Blair, Shri. S.K Paramsivam, SDO, Phones, BSNL Wimberlygunj and M. Kalai Selvi, JTO, Wimberly Gunj had visited at Gram Panchayat Mannarghat on 10/01/2017. During their visit they inspected the Telephone junctions/cables and ensure to fulfil the requisition of new land line / broadband connection on top priority as well as they also ensure to upgrade the present connection into 3G connection. The Pradhan expressed his sincere thanks on the behalf of gram panchayat/general public for taking positive steps by officers of BSNL, A & N Islands Circle on gram panchayat representation.

