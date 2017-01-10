Food Safety Unit conducts raid, seizes illegal tobacco

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Jan 10: On a tip off information regarding arrival and storage of contraband tobacco products to the District Food Safety Officer, South Andaman by a food business operator Shri. Mohammed Fahim S/o Shri. Mohammed Iqbal R/o Haddo who is running a Dhaba opposite to Police Masjid at Supply Lane. The contraband tobacco was kept in the godown premises of HF Shipping by Shri.Mohammed Fahim.

A team of Food Safety Officials led by Shri. Mammen Abraham, District Food Safety Officer, Shri. A.Khalid, FSO, Shri. Tahseen Ali, FSO, Shri.RV Murugaraj, FSO, Shri. SS Santhosh, FSO Shri. P.Malkondaiah, and Shri.Ravi Kumar, Helpers immediately rushed to the spot and raided the said premise.

The FBO was called upon and on interrogation he fled from the premise by locking the store. On this the District Magistrate, South Andaman and Station House Officer, PS, Aberdeen was informed and immediately Executive Magistrate Shri. George Varghese and police personnel S/Shri. Zebulon(PC 2128) and Selvam {HG(R) 591} were deputed to assist in break open of the godown.

On opening the store it was found that 24 packets(each packets weighing 500 gms) of tobacco was kept in a gunny bag. The market value at present of the seized products is Rs.2.5 lakhs approximately. The contraband product was immediately seized and taken into custody for appropriate action under Food Safety Act’2006.

The entire raid was conducted successfully by team efforts of Food Safety Department, District Administration and Police Personnel. All the general public are hereby requested to pass on information of storage, distribution, or selling of any contraband products to the District Food Safety Office, South Andaman at No.03192-231024/9434280018 for strict actions against violators.

The Commissioner of Food Safety and District Administration is committed to provide safe food to the Islanders.