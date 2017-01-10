Fruit and Vegetable show at ITF ground on Jan 11

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Jan 10: As part of Island Tourism Festival 2017, the Department of Agriculture in association with Agricultural Technology Management Agency will be organizing ‘Fruit and Vegetable Show’ in the ITF ground on 11th January 2017. During the Fruit and Vegetable Show, competitions wil be held for various categories viz. cucurbits and gourds (bitter gourd/ snake gourd/bottle gourd/pumpkin/pointed gourd/ kundru/ cucumber/ ridge gourd/sponge gourd; Cole crops (cabbage/ knolkhol/cauliflower/ broccoli; beans (French beans/cluster beans); lobia (cowpea); bhindi; tuber crops (yam/ elephant foot yam/ sweet potato/ colocasia; solanaceous (brinjal/ tomato/ chilli/capsicum); jack fruit and bread fruit; mushroom; pandanus; fruits (banana/Guava/ papaya/wood apple/ annona species/ pine apple/ mango/passion fruit/carambola/ amla/goose berry /elephant apple/star apple/velvet apple/cherry/pomegranate/sapota/ watermelon/musk melon /durian/ rambutan/ dragon fruit/toddy palm; citrus fruit (Lemon /musambi/ orange/ pomelo/ grape fruit; potted plants (vegetable and fruits).

The farmers/participants who wish to participate in the competitions can display their quality exhibits and get recognition through awards. The application forms for enrollment of participants will be available in the Office of Assistant Director (Agri), South Andaman, Goal Ghar, Rural Knowledge Centre, Chouldari and all the Sub-Depots of South Andaman Zone on all working days from 30th December 2016 onwards.

For further details please contact Shri R. Y. Singh. Joint Director (Agri), South Andaman, Nodal Officer Fruit and Vegetable Show, Directorate of Agriculture at mobile no. 9474227073/232627/232580. The last date of receipt of applications forms is 7th January 2017.