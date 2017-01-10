Golden Jubilee Celebration at GSSS Neil

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Jan10: The alumni association of Govt. Sr. Sec. School, Neil Island in collaboration with the school has decided to celebrate Golden Jubilee of Govt. Sr. Sec. School, Neil Island on 13th & 14th January 2017 in the school premises.

Two day celebration will be marked with awareness camp, Health camp, Science exhibition & cultural activities. Shri Bishnu Pada Ray, Member of Parliament, will flag off the Golden Jubilee March on 13th January and Smti. Tanvi Garg, I.A.S., Secretary Education, A & N Administration will be the Chief Guest of Cultural function on 13th January 2017.