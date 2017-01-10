Kudo Demonstration held at Manglutan

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Jan 09: Andaman and Nicobar Kudo Martial Arts association organized a Kudo demonstration at Manglutan Community Hall on 07/01/2017. In this mega demonstration Shri. Anindo Majumdar, IAS, chief Secretary, Andaman & Nicobar administration was the Chief guest while Shri. Udit Prakash Rai, IAS, Deputy Commissioner, South Andaman was the guest of honour in presence of Shri. Sandeep Biswas, Pramukh, Ferrargunj Samiti and Smti. Minati Biswas Ex-adhayaksha Zilla Parishad, South Andaman and large number of PRIs, villagers, parents were present on the event. The main attractions were 120kg Ice Slab was broken on the chest of Sempai, Arul Raj and a commander jeep was driven upon the abdomen of Sempai. Dhamain Tirkey and various self defense techniques were performed by Sensei.Anand , Amrit Raj black belt III Dan. The chief Guest, guest of honour and other guests appreciated the Kudo team and ensured to help all the possibilities for the development of Kudo Martial arts.