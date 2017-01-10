Andaman Sheekha

The True Mirror of Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Kudos to APWD Baratang unit : 80 mts diversion constructed at ATR in two days

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::
Ganeshan
Baratang, Jan 10: The APWD Baratang unit today worked for nearly 14 hours non-stop and repaired nearly 80 mtrs of road, which suffered heavy damages in Middle Strait area during last cyclone Vardah.
The APWD Baratang constructed a diversion within allotted span of just two days i.e. 09 and 10 Jan and opened the same for traffic. Most importantly entire work was done only by the APWD Baratang Division staffs under supervision of EE, Rangat and SE, CCI.

