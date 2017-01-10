Man commits suicide, holds Police & two others responsible in suicide note

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Sheekha Bureau

Diglipur, Jan 10: Mr. Swapan Sarkar, a resident of Diglipur today committed suicide by hanging himself. But his death has triggered a ripple in entire area of Diglipur as before his death he has reportedly left a suicide note in which he reportedly mentioned that for his death the police team of Diglipur and two other people are responsible.

The suicide note which has now become public says that Diglipur Police, his wife Sonali Sarkar and one advocate of Diglipur area are responsible for his suicide.

Sources said that his wife had lodged complaint against him in PS Diglipur and for that purpose the Police team of PS Diglipur used to call him to Police Station almost everyday and used to allegedly beat him.

Yesterday also he got a call from PS Diglipur but he did not go. Anticipating a call today he was reportedly very upset and told people that he is going to commit suicide before leaving his house.

Mr. Swapan Sarkar reportedly went toward Jungle of Diglipur’s Sitanagar area and when he did not return his friends began a search for him. Later his bike was found near jungle and when his family and friends conducted further search they found him hanging from a tree.

Meanwhile it is learnt that injured by alleged police beating Mr. Swapan Sarkar had also gone to hospital to check his ear.

However the SP of North and Middle Andaman, A & N Police has refuted this allegation of beating the victim in Police Station.

When Andaman Sheekha called up the Superintendent of Police of North and Middle Andaman, Mr. Ingit Pratap Singh, he refuted all these allegations of beating Mr. Swapan Sarkar. He said that nobody has even touched him in PS Diglipur. The SP said that investigations are on in this regard and only after investigation he will be able to comment in this regard.