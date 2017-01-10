Programme on Cashless Digital Transaction at Prothrapur

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Jan 10: The District Administration South Andaman conducted a Block Level Capacity Building Programme for enabling Cashless Digital Transaction at conference hall of Panchayat Samiti, Prothrapur.

The programme was organized with the cooperation of SBI officials, wherein the details of various modes of cashless/ digital transaction was explained through a Power Point Presentation. An interaction exercise with the participants was held to clear the doubts of the participants for implementing cashless/ digital transaction in their personal and professional business.

The Programme was attended by a good number of participants including the Pramukh, Up- Pramukh, Zilla Parishad Members , Pradhan and Gram Panchayat Members and officials of CD Block, MGNREGA, Engineering Wing and Panchayat Samiti , CRPs of DAY-NRLM. Further, a control room has been setup at District office with phone Nos. 03192-238881& Mobile No. 9434280018 for general public to convey any issues/ problems in processing digital transactions.