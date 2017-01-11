Anti-Alcoholism and Tobacco awareness Camp at Diglipur

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Diglipur,Jan 11: Directorate of Health services in association with N & M Andaman Administration today organized an Anti –alcoholism and anti- tobacco awareness camp at Vivekananda Stadium, Diglipur tonight. A video documentary was also screened at the venue highlighting the impact of alcoholism in the society. Speaking on this occasion Asst.Commissioner Diglipur Shri Awanish Kumar, IAS spoke on the adverse

affect of alcoholism and tobacco and the need for awareness as well as activism to stop this menace from spreading its ugly tentacles. He said that in N & M Andaman region has vehemently affected with alcoholism. He mentioned that in the year 2016 near about 25 crores of alcohol has been consumed in North & Middle Andaman. The rate of consumption of alcohol in A & N islands is far high than any states of India, he said. He urged all people of the district to ply positive role to make islands free from drug abuse, alcoholism and domestic violence. Dr. Jay Biswas, Chief Medical Officer, Diglipur highlighted the various issues which arise for abuse of tobacco and alcoholism. She stated that the main reason for domestic violation is because of abuse of alcoholism and tobacco. Youths are now gradually indulging in such prey of drug abuse and alcoholism, which are serious threats for family, society as well as for the nation. Later she urged all sections of people to come forward and play their respective positive role to make tranquility in the family and society for making Island proud.

Speaking on this occasion Pramukh Diglipur praised the Lt Governor for taking prominent steps against alcohol and tobacco in these Islands. Earlier BDO Diglipur Smti Lalita Tigga welcomed the gathering also highlighted on the various aspects of alcoholism and tobacco effects and at the end thanked the gathering for making this program a grand success. PRI members, Head of the all Government institutions and large number of public witnessed this event.