Awareness Programme on Cashless Transaction held

Port Blair, Jan11: In order to promote cashless transactions on 03.01.2017, 07.01.2017, 10.01.2017 & 11.01.2017 a team consisting of officials of District Administration, Bank officials, BSNL officials and Police personnel jointly visited Billiground bazar area, Betapur Saw Mill, Panchayat Samiti, Lucknow and M.G.Govt.College, Mayabunder and motivated the traders to install POS machines at the earliest and also the general public to take up cashless transactions in their day-to-day life.

Traders have also shown their willingness for installation of POS machines at their shops. Similarly, students of M.G.Govt.College, Mayabunder assured that they will render their services to motivate the general public to go for cashless transactions.