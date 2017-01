News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















S.Ramu , S/o S. Narayan (40 year) R/O Bargat line is missing since 05.01.17. His descriptive roll are height 5 feet , build- thin, complexion – dark, Eye-eye normal , hair- Normal black, face – round, Nose- Board & speech/ Voice- Soft Spoken. Any information regarding above can be contacted to PS Aberdeen: 03192232400.