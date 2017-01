News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















DJ Venkatesh

Mohanpur, Jan 11: One empty oil tanker of Sheik Trading Company which was going from Diglipur to Port Blair turned turtle near water tank at Mohanpur, North Andaman, early this morning.

The Cleaner off the truck Prasonjit Madhu, S/o Jathin Madhu, R/o Ferrargunj aged about 25 year died and the driver got minor injuries, it has been learnt. The Police of Kalighat PS investigating the matter.