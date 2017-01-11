Recovery of banned tobacco articles by South Andaman Police

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Jan 11: South Andaman Police is making continuous efforts to curb down the menace of illicit sale of liquor and other contraband articles. Stringent action is being initiated against distillation of illicit liquor and constant surveillance and check is being done for detection of any illegal activity. In pursuance of such efforts, the police team of PS Hut Bay detected 45 tins of Zarda from the possession of a passenger namely Chandershekar Mondal R/o R.K. Pur who had arrived at Hut Bay jetty from Car Nicobar in MV Sentinel passenger vessel on 11/01/2017, which were handed over to the Food Safety Officer at Hutbay for further needful action.

General Public are requested to pass on information of any illegal activity noticed in the area in South Andaman District to nos. 100, 233077, 232405, 258019, 282249 and 284208.