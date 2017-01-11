Sensitization program on Fire Prevention & Extinction by A&N Fire Service

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair Jan 11: In order to sensitize the students on fire prevention and to avoid any major fire mishap like the fire incidents in Dabwali (Haryana) in December 1995 and in Kumbakonam (Tamil Nadu) in July, 2004 which killed many School children, the A&N Police Fire Service Training Centre has imparted a training class to the Students and Faculties of Tagore Government College of Education, Middle Point, Port Blair on “First Aid Fire Fighting & Safety aspects” to combat the situation in case of any eventuality while at College, Home and public places on 10/01/2017. A live demonstration by setting real fire in various scenarios was created and the techniques of extinguishing on reaching of Water Tender with sophisticated appliances etc. and by using various types of fire extinguishers like Water Co2, Mechanical Foam (AFFF), Co2 and Dry Chemical Powder was also conducted by involving the students in the college premises, Middle Point Port Blair.

In the inaugural function, Shri. B. Saigal, Dy. Superintendent of Police (Fire Service), A&N Islands was present and he briefed the students and faculty members of Tagore Govt. College of Education about the important role, if there is any fire hazard, safety aspects and methods of prevention. He also reiterated that the College students having vital role to respond to any disaster or fire mishap without any panic. Further, he appealed to the students to utilize the knowledge and experience gained during the training session in case of any eventuality at their premises.

The Principal, Shri. J.D. Singh expressed his happiness for conducting such training programme in the college premises by the Police Fire Service and appealed the students and faculties to respond any mishap actively. Altogether, 127 students and 58 faculties and staff had attended the training session.