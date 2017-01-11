Social Awareness programme on Drug Abuse,Alcoholism and domestic violence held at Mayabunder

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Jan 12: A social awareness campaign was organized by the District Administration, North & Middle Andaman to mobilize the students, women, youth and general public on the issue of drug abuse, alcoholism & domestic violence. The programme was started with the rally of 120 students of Bharat Scouts and Guides from the Govt. Middle School, Billiground. The rally was flagged off by the Principal, Govt. Sr. Sec. School, Swadeshnagar at 2:30 pm. The volunteers displayed various placards and Banner and also performed skits during the rally. The rally culminated at the Vegetable Market, Harinagar market, where around 300 people including students, NGO, Anganwadi workers and villagers were present. Shri Arava Gopi Krishna, IAS, the Deputy Commissioner, North & Middle Andaman addressed the gathering and highlighted the groving menace of alcoholism, drug abuse and domestic violence and appealed to everyone to curtail the consumption of alcohol. Earlier Dr. Monica Priyadarshini IAS, Assistant Commissioner, Middle Andaman (Rangat) welcomed the gathering and highlighted the importance of positive thinking, self motivation and determination. She also emphasized the important role played by the students in transforming the society.

CDPO Rangat elaborated the issue of domestic violence. She informed that women facing issues of domestic voilance may approach her office directly without any hesitation. Pramukh Panchayat Samity Mayabunder, Incharge, Bharat Scouts & Guides Pradhans of Harinagar and Swadeshnagar Panchyat, Teachers of GSSS Swadeshnagar also spokes on the occassion.

The programme ended with the power point presentation on the issue of Drug abuse and Alcoholism by Dr. Suryakant Singh, (BAMS), Primary Health Centre, Billiground who also elaborated extensively on the issue.